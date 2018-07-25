Fair is fun for the whole family

The 26th Annual Family Fun Fair and Classic Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 in downtown Oberlin.

Most of the action will unfold on Tappan Squre in the center of town, there there will be lots of fun: Eat at a food truck, shop at local merchants’ sidewalk sales, see magicians perform, meet Peppy the clown, and help sink local civic leaders in the fair’s dunk tank.

Kids can enjoy a bounce house, play bubble soccer, climb aboard a fire truck, compete in a big wheel contest for ages three to eight (12:30 p.m.), take part in a hula hoop contest for ages eight to 15 (2 p.m.), ride an energy-generating bike near the Oberlin post office, and play laser tag.

Nonprofit organizations will also present crafts and other activities, and kids can have their fingerprints and identification cards made by city hall.

D.J. Larry Farnsworth with Sounds of the Classics will provide music from 10-11 a.m. and 2:30-3:10 p.m. Boogie down to the sounds of the Summer of ‘65 Band from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will also be a live radio broadcast by WDLW 1380 AM “Kool Kat Oldies” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auto enthusiasts can appreciate the magnificent cars of yesteryear at the Class Car Show. The first 150 entrants will receive dash plaques and awards will be given to the best original and modified cars, trucks, and imports as well as a Best of Show trophy and a prize for the longest distance traveled.

And don’t forget cash for the 50-50 raffle — you must be present to win. There will also be craft and product vendors.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/oberlinfamilyfunfair.

The event is sponsored by the Oberlin Business Partnership and its partners.