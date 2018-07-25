School supplies drive honors Willis’ memory

The 2nd Annual Jaqui Willis Back-to-School Block Party and School Supply Give-Away will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at the Oberlin Depot, 240 South Main St.

“We are excited to offer this event again this year in memory of beloved community member Jaqui Willis,” said Margie Flood, director of Oberlin Community Services. “Jaqui was such a strong advocate for Oberlin kids, Oberlin schools, and OCS. We are glad to be able to honor her in this way.”

Oberlin school children and their parents or guardians are invited for snacks, activities, and to pick up donated supplies.

OCS is coordinating the efforts of area businesses to collect donations of backpacks and other supplies for the give-away. Ben Franklin, Oberlin IGA, Mercy Health Allen Hospital, and Wal-Mart all host bins where you can drop off donations starting the first weekend of August.

“Last year, 175 kids received backpacks and all of the school supplies they needed. This year, we are hoping to double that number,” said Britt Lovett, education and outreach coordinator at OCS. “And, thanks to a generous donor, this year we are giving away winter coats for kids as well.”

To get the gear, you just need to show proof of Oberlin residency.

Several organizations, including Oberlin Kids, Wal-Mart Vision Center, Lorain County Community College, and Lorain County Public Health will be there to provide information and other resources.