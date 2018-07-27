OberlinKids relocates downtown

OberlinKids, a kindergarten readiness collaborative, has relocated to a new space at 23 Eric Nord Way, Suite 9.

The July 18 move to downtown Oberlin makes coordinator Jenn Keathley feel more accessible to families in the community, she said.

Previously, the nonprofit was located in a shared office within the Oberlin Early Childhood Center. A location where families could move around freely was something the small space lacks, Keathley said.

“There was this stigma that you had to go to Oberlin Early Childhood Center to be a part of OberlinKids,” she said. “Having our own space will help us to address the fact that we want every single child in Oberlin that’s birth to five. Everybody is eligible. Everybody is encouraged. It’s 100 percent free no matter what.”

OberlinKids started out mobile — programs would be held at the city’s public library or would go to families’ homes — but its connections with other groups that help children were scarce.

The nonprofit thrives on collaboration and Keathley said being in to the heart of town, near Eastwood Elementary School and Kendal at Oberlin, will allow for more.

Registered families have access to free literacy kits, the Lorain County Imagination Library, play groups, parent cafes, and events. Children can participate in annual play-based developmental and social-emotional screenings at the new location or guardians can complete the screenings online.

Keathley can meet with families Monday through Friday by appointment by emailing jkeathley@oberlinkids.org or calling or texting 440-371-0113.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews.

OberlinKids has moved into an office on the second floor. The building is located right behind the Slow Train Cafe. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/07/web1_IMG_9323.jpg OberlinKids has moved into an office on the second floor. The building is located right behind the Slow Train Cafe. Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune