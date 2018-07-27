LCHP supports breastfeeding moms

Breastfeeding provides amazing health benefits for both you and your baby, according to Lorain County Public Health.

The county health agency provides breastfeeding support, childhood vaccines, and guidance from nurses and dieticians.

You can get nutritious foods through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. WIC is available to eligible women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or six months post-partum; and babies and children up to five years old.

Breastfeeding peer helpers can troubleshoot, provide encouragement, and help moms reach their breastfeeding goals. Breastfeeding families receive additional food items from WIC with important nutrients for the breastfeeding mom.

During pregnancy or with a newborn up to six weeks old, a nurse can answer any questions you have about childbirth, sleeping tips (for baby and parents), vaccines, resources, and more. During this visit, mom can get breastfeeding support from a certified lactation counselor.

Lorain County Public Health supports breastfeeding because babies who are breastfed:

• Have a reduced risk of asthma, obesity, type 2 diabetes, SIDS, and other childhood infections.

• Have more skin-to-skin contact with their mom and dad, which soothes babies and can strengthen their bond with mom.

• Are healthier and more content than babies that are formula-fed.

Women who breastfeed have a decreased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer. They also may lose pregnancy weight more quickly, according to LCHP.

For more information on the WIC or Newborn Home Visit Program, call 440-322-6367 or visit www.loraincountyhealth.com.