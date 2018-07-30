POLICE REPORTS

• July 21 at 8:37 p.m.: A man and woman with a small child allegedly stole T-shirts, underwear, and socks from Wal-Mart, then ran into the woods south of the store.

• July 22 at 1:03 a.m.: A man allegedly stole an air conditioning unit from Wal-Mart and left in a utility van.

• July 23 at 1:04 a.m.: Edward Hodge was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and open container in a motor vehicle. Police said they found him sleeping in a Ford F-150 in a South Main Street parking lot with the key in the ignition.

• July 23 at 9:43 a.m.: Megan Boyer was served a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of petty theft.

• July 23 at 12:23 p.m.: A man allegedly stole two televisions, a mount, and a pair of shoes from Wal-Mart.

• July 23 at 4:10 p.m.: David Gillespie was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC refusal, driving under suspension, and open container in a motor vehicle.

• July 24 at 3:39 p.m.: Nina Hluszti, 38, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

• July 24 at 6:43 p.m.: A man overdosed on South Pleasant Street.

• July 24 at 8:30 p.m.: Two video game systems were reported stolen from an East Lorain Street residence.

• July 25 at 4:45 p.m.: A laptop computer was reported stolen from an East College Street residence.

• July 27 at 7:59 p.m.: A woman told police her son was passed out from doing drugs at South Pleasant Street Park. Officers found the boy lying face-down on a picnic table. A second boy was located with a large bag of marijuana in his pants pocket along with a smoking pipe.

• July 27 at 10:25 p.m.: A man said his wife had cut herself and was trying to leave their home. During an argument, she grabbed a knife and sliced her arm, he said. The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• July 28 at 2:27 a.m.: Morgan Smith was arrested on a warrant through the Rocky River police department.

• July 29 at 3:52 a.m.: A nine-year-old boy reportedly left home without his mother’s permission. He was found at downtown and returned to his mother.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.