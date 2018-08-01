Williams shot and killed in Arizona

A former Oberlin resident was gunned down Sunday at a motel in Phoenix, Ariz.

Jessuh Williams Jr., 37, was one of four people taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that evening, according to police.

The others had non-life-threatening injuries but Williams died Monday.

A fifth person later told police she had been shot but left before officers arrived.

Williams attended the Oberlin Public Schools where he played basketball.

“He was known to keep his classmates laughing and teachers have said they loved having him in his class,” said a GoFundMe post started by Sonya Yarber Harrell.

Jessuh’s sister, April Williams, died in 2015 in a car crash on Oberlin Road near Russia Road.

Harrell wrote that the family “needs help so they can bring Jessuh home where he will be laid to rest next to his sister, April.”

As of early Wednesday, $475 had been donated to the cause. To give, visit www.gofundme.com/help-bring-jessuh-home.

This photo, posted on www.gofundme.com, shows shooting victim Jessuh Williams Jr., formerly of Oberlin. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_williams.jpeg This photo, posted on www.gofundme.com, shows shooting victim Jessuh Williams Jr., formerly of Oberlin.