New sidewalks in town

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Fresh sidewalks are popping up all over Oberlin, as the Safe Routes to School construction project nears completion. Roughly 5,660 feet of infill along various streets in town will make walking to and from school safer. A school zone flasher system will be installed for Prospect Elementary School in October. The city’s cost for the project was $125,812 after using leftover money from a $500,000 grant. The work is being done by Smith Paving and Excavating of Norwalk.