Kalyn hired as president of New England Conservatory

Andrea Kalyn, dean of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, will be the new president of the New England Conservatory.

She will leave Oberlin at the end of the Fall 2018 semester to become the first female president of the Boston-based music school beginning Jan. 1.

Her appointment marks the end of a three-year search following the resignation of former president Tony Woodcock in 2015.

Kalyn was appointed dean of the Oberlin Conservatory in February 2014 after serving for nine years as the associate dean for academic affairs.

“Andrea has been an inspiring and insightful colleague and collaborator,” college president Carmen Ambar said in a statement. “Her vision and guidance has helped Oberlin College and Conservatory continue to serve as a leader in higher education through its commitment to academic and artistic excellence.”

Kalyn earned a doctorate in musicology from the Eastman School of Music, where her scholarship focused on American music of the 20th century. Her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, also in musicology, are from the University of Western Ontario. She also holds a diploma in piano performance from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

During her time at Oberlin College, she oversaw the opening of a new underground performance club; broadened the school’s curricular offerings to include a new major in jazz voice; and directed Oberlin’s entrepreneurship program.

She also created the Pedagogy, Advocacy, and Community Engagement program, which offers courses in music education with an emphasis on social justice, arts advocacy, and community engagement.

“It has been my great privilege to serve Oberlin, first as associate dean and then as dean of the conservatory,” Kalyn said in a statement. “The ethos of this extraordinary institution — the commitment to excellence, the culture of experimentation, and the preparation of students to create change and value in the world — will forever resonate throughout my work and life.”

