Hit-skip victim to be honored

A granite marker engraved with Kyle Gutierrez’s name will be added to the Oberlin High School memorial garden.

The 23-year-old was a victim of a February hit-and-run on Rt. 58 just north of Union Street.

His stone will be placed alongside 109 others in remembrance of Oberlin students who died before their 30th birthday.

Gutierrez, who lived on Spring Street, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a call that a man was lying in the roadway shortly before 2 a.m. The driver was never identified.

The memorial garden was formed in 1997 by the students of Rudd Crawford, who retired in 2005. The last 10 minutes of trigonometry class that year were spent brainstorming ways to remember deceased classmates, and a year later the first 24 stones were placed.

“It’s meant so much to the families because if you’ve lost a kid, that’s the worst thing,” Crawford said. “But these parents know they are not alone.”

Now the garden is taken care of by students in the International Baccalaureate program and Elias Bullock, who isn’t part of IB, but wants to help make the site beautiful.

“I want it to be a nice area,” Bullock said. “I want it to be an aesthetically-pleasing area because I feel like we don’t have a ton of those by the high school. I feel a lot of the beauty is centered around downtown.”

The stones are purchased through donations and families are not allowed to pay for their own.

