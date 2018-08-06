POLICE REPORTS

• July 30 at 10:07 p.m.: Yatta Boone, 31, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for failure to appear in court.

• July 31 at 8:08 p.m.: A 13-year-old girl allegedly made threats to kill her foster mother’s dog and burn clothes.

• Aug. 2 at 12:58 a.m.: Three children allegedly stole pellet guns from Wal-Mart and later fled from sheriff’s deputies, running into the woods. They were eventually caught and released to their parents.

• Aug. 3 at 4:14 p.m.: A gas mask smoking device, several glass smoking devices, and a grinder were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Aug. 3 at 9:50 p.m.: A grandfather removed a male from his granddaughter’s apartment on East Lorain Street. The male had been acting erratically and “made several motions at complainant as if to strike him,” then made death and arson threats, he told officers. The male left on a bicycle.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.