PHOTOS: Summer feels endless at downtown fair

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

A celebration of summer and smiles unfolded Saturday on Tappan Square at Oberlin’s 26th Annual Family Fun Fair. The event was filled with music, classic cars, laser tag, a hula hoop contest, face painting, food vendors, and more. Kids raced each other through a bouncy castle obstacle course and helped sink local “celebrities” in the fair’s dunk tank. Enjoy these photos!

Raahil Rahman and Afsheen Alam flip over on their bellies in big bubbles.

Hunter Farlow winds up to cool down Eastwood Elementary school teacher Brittany Leader in the dunk tank.

The boogie-down sounds of the Summer of 65 Band float down West College Street.

Matt Adelman, owner of The Feve, serves up burgers and tater tots.

Mikayla Keathley and Kira Kelly keep cool by eating shaved ice.

Mark and Ezra Shuck peek into a 1955 Hudson.

Scarlett Stewart releases her energy inside of a bouncy castle.

Sydney Stewart slides out of a bouncy castle.

A 1906 Buick was one of the oldest vehicles at the classic car show.

Lily Knijenburg zips through a blow-up obstacle course.

Michael Scott, principal of Oberlin High School and Langston Middle School, emerges from dunk tank water.

Big Boy carries a burger in the back window of a 1956 Chevy Bel Air.

We have a winner! Alyssa Stephens rides through the big wheels race finish line in style.

Zoom! Jax Garcia blows past his competition.

Matthew Gordon braces for his upcoming race.

Zoey Stout grabs a picture with Peppy the clown.

Madalyn New gets her nails painted by Denise Whitesel from the Lorain County JVS.

Reese Haney colors a paper cup that will become the base of a house.