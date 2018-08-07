Wheeling for a world title

Emily Weegmann’s roller figure skating career is taking all the right turns.

Her graceful moves and expressive choreography earned a gold medal at the national roller skating championships in July and qualified her to represent Team USA in France in October.

“It’s like ice skating but on wheels,” Weegmann said, who has 11 years of experience in the sport and has won 18 national gold medals.

Pushes to make roller figure skating an official Olympic sport have fallen flat.

The 17-year-old Wellington High School senior trains at Country Skateland in Pittsfield Township. She’s there five days a week, from two to four hours each day.

Last year, she had her heart set on landing a spot at the world championship, but an ankle injury and surgery squashed her chance. She didn’t put her skates back on until three months later.

“I was counting down the days,” Weegmann said. “I was honestly so excited that I didn’t think about being scared.”

The second she steps onto the wood floor, her nerves become steady — it’s her “happy place,” she said.

A GoFundMe drive has been started to cover travel and lodging expenses. Donations can be made at www.goo.gl/zRHpq4.

“Representing my country in the sport that I love has always been my dream. Please help me make my dream come true,” Weegmann said.

Emily Weegmann snagged a spot on Team USA after winning gold at the roller figure skating national championship. Courtesy photo