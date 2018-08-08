Author celebrates 100th birthday

Laurie Hamame | Oberlin News-Tribune

Idabelle Berg’s mouth dropped Tuesday when her friends at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin surprised her with a birthday party — her 100th. Berg is a lifelong resident of Oberlin and Henrietta Township. She graduated from the Oberlin School of Commerce and took a position as executive secretary at Stanadyne Corporation for 39 years. She married Charles Berg in 1965 and enjoyed 47 years of marriage on a dairy farm. Her first three books are told from her cat Blackie Ice Berg’s perspective. She wrote and illustrated “A Cat of Many Tales” in 1998 at the age of 80. Her second book, “Adventures of a Cool Cat,” was published in 2001. Her third book,” Purrs from Four Paws,” was published in 2009. She is also in the process of publishing her fifth book, “Patience and Would You Believe,” due out this fall.