POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 3 at 9:03 a.m.: A man and woman reportedly took packages from the porch of a neighboring home.

• Aug. 6 at 12:13 p.m.: A suspect wanted on warrants through several Lorain County agencies ran when he saw police approach in the area of Monroe Court.

• Aug. 7 at 12:56 p.m.: Tray Porter, 18, of Elyria, was arrested on a felony warrant through Elyria Municipal Court on a charge of endangering children and a second warrant through the Lorain County Domestic Relations Court juvenile division on a charge of assault. He was also charged with providing false information to a police officer.

• Aug. 7 at 9:20 p.m.: A man stole a box of cigars worth an estimated $20 from Gibson’s Bakery on West College Street.

• Aug. 7 at 11:40 p.m.: A credit card was fraudulently used to make nearly $800 in purchases in Westlake.

• Aug. 9 at 10:23 a.m.: Charles Coleman, 28, of Wellington, was served with a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court on a charge of theft.

• Aug. 9 at 7:54 p.m.: Responding to a report of a group of juveniles fighting at South Park and East College streets, police chased one suspect who then allegedly reached into his pants and appeared to put something in a parked car. In the car, officers found two baggies of suspected marijuana, which the suspect admitted were his. The matter was referred to the Lorain County Juvenile Court for consideration of charges.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.