Garrett challenges Jordan to debates

A series of five debates has been proposed by Janet Garrett, the Democrat challenging Republican Jim Jordan in Ohio’s 4th congressional district.

They would be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 12 in Urbana, Sept. 19 in Marion, Sept. 26 in Elyria, Oct. 3 in Lima, and Oct. 10 in Fremont.

All five cities sit in the unusually large S-shaped district, which locally includes Amherst, Oberlin, Grafton, portions of Sheffield and Sheffield Lake, and some surrounding townships.

Garrett is a former Oberlin elementary school teacher. This is her third bid for the 4th district seat; she has found support in previous elections from Lorain County voters but little outside the area, losing by 35- and 36-percent spreads.

Jordan, the incumbent first elected in 2007, is a former wrestling champion and Ohio State University assistant coach. He was elected to the Ohio General Assembly in 1994, serving three terms as a state representative, then was twice elected to the U.S. Senate before moving to the House.

The 2018 race has intensified since accusations that Jordan, during his time at OSU in the 1990s, was aware of but did nothing about complaints of sexual abuse against Buckeyes athletes.

“This election offers two distinct visions of American democracy,” Garrett said in a press release. “Jim Jordan advocates for a drastically smaller government with fewer services and protections, while I believe in the promise of America as the land of second chances, where government has a crucial role to play in ensuring equal opportunity and worker and consumer protections.”

Garrett https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_garrett-1.jpg Garrett Jordan https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_jordan-1.jpg Jordan