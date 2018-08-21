POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 10 at 10:53 a.m.: A small bag of jewelry estimated to be worth $50 was reported stolen from a Walnut Street residence.

• Aug. 11 at 12:35 a.m.: John Brisby, 43, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and blood alcohol content exceeding .08 percent.

• Aug. 12 at 11:12 p.m.: A boy went to the library and didn’t return home. He was found after midnight in the West Alley, riding a bike that was not his. The matter was forwarded to juvenile court for consideration of theft, obstruction, and unruliness charges.

• Aug. 14 at 5:45 p.m.: A menacing text message was shown to police.

• Aug. 14 at 10:07 p.m.: Danzell Rudolph, 26, of Cuyahoga Falls, turned himself in on a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for contempt of court. The original charge was driving under suspension.

• Aug. 15 at 5:49 p.m.: A grass trimmer worth an estimated $90 was reported missing or stolen.

• Aug. 16 at 11:42 a.m.: A man apparently tried to enter a South Professor Street residence. The suspect was seen on the rear roof of the home.

• Aug. 16 at 5:17 p.m.: Drevon Hairston, 18, of Oberlin, was arrested on a contempt of court warrant through the Oberlin police department.

• Aug. 18 at 12:58 a.m.: Aaron Gutierezz, 26, of Oberlin, was charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

• Aug. 18 at 9:49 a.m.: Devonntay Bowens, 26, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department.

• Aug. 19 at 2:07 a.m.: William Taylor, 59, of Norwalk, was arrested on a warrant through the Maple Heights police department. The original charge was endangering children.

• Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.: A man used racial slurs and profanity to accuse a neighbor of entering his house, breaking his toilet seat, and replacing other toilet seats with “cheap” ones, according to police. A report said he appeared to be paranoid and grew upset, talking about how the rapper Machine Gun Kelly would have “to go to war with the police at sometime in the future.” The man was taken to the Nord Center for evaluation.

• Aug. 20 at 1:20 p.m.: A delivery box was reportedly opened and a necklace was stolen from an East Lorain Street residence.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.