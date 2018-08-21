Here piggy, piggy!

Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Sydney Friedl of Oberlin said she felt “kind of good and kind of nervous” to walk her pig in the junior showmanship event. She practiced all summer, walking her pigs Peanut Butter and Jelly for a half our each day. Sometimes, the pigs are a little stubborn and don’t want to listen at all. “You don’t want to freak out in the ring,” Friedl said. “You stay calm no matter what. You do not want to pout or run after the pig.” Making eye contact with the judge is also important. Her pigs are also prepped with a special diet: a feed additive called paylean, fat, oats, barley, and 16 percent protein feed.