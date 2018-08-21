Second arrest made in toddler drowing case

A second arrest has been made in a two-year investigation into the 2016 drowning death of a toddler in Pittsfield Township.

Tanya Zenda was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child endangerment Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals and Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies, according to sheriff’s Capt. Don Barker.

She is the daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Zenda, who was sentenced in July to four years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

The arrest was carried out at the Zendas’ West Road residence, the same location where the drowning took place in 2016.

Elizabeth Zenda was supervising 22-month-old Flynn and 21-month-old Jaxon Flynn when the cousins were found submerged in her backyard pool at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2016.

Annie was pronounced dead at Oberlin’s Mercy Allen Hospital while Jaxon was revived by rescuers.

According to testimony, Tanya Zenda was also present in the home at the time of the incident.

Lisa Phillips, grandmother of Annie Flynn, said the latest arrest inspired bittersweet feelings.

“Today marks the day that Annie has been gone longer than she was with us,” Phillips said. “She was alive for 22 months and 15 days. It’s been 22 months and 16 days since she passed. Today, of all days, is very bittersweet to hear Tanya was arrested. We wish she was being charged to the same extent (Elizabeth) had been but since she wasn’t the person who was specifically in charge of the children, they couldn’t. It is nice to know she’s not going to get away scot-free.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Tanya Zenda https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_tanya.jpg Tanya Zenda