Symposium to honor late Oberlin College philosophy professor Tim Hall

A day of philosophical discussion will be held in honor of the late Tim Hall, who taught at Oberlin College for more than 15 years.

Hall dedicated his life to the study of ethics and political philosophy.

Those who admired his passion and commitment have organized a symposium from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Oberlin Science Center, 119 Woodland St.

The event will feature leading philosophers, political scientists, legal scholars, and public intellectuals offering diverse perspectives on the issues that motivated Hall’s work.

Session topics will include “Liberty and Libertarianism,” “Animal Ethics and Veganism,” “Non-Consequentialist Ethics,” and “Campus Free Speech.”

The symposium will also include a video tribute produced by Hall’s girlfriend, Nancie Tighe. It features remembrances by several of the late professor’s students and friends, as well as some happy memories from before his passing. A small memorial keepsake will be available for students to take home.

Grief counselors from Cornerstone of Hope will be on hand to speak with anyone who wants support.

The day will conclude with an informal gathering at The Feve, 30 South Main St., where attendees are invited to share memories and reflect on Hall’s legacy.

Hall was a vegan, and all catered food at the Tim Hall Memorial Symposium will be vegan in his honor.

There is no obligation to attend the full day.

For more information, visit www.timhallsymposium.org or reach out to contact@timhallsymposium.org.

Born in Oakland, Calif., in 1968, Tim Hall was a beloved Oberlin College professor of philosophy. Students describe his commitment as legendary and say he challenged them to think critically and to defend their views. He was a libertarian, vegan, and proponent of free speech, serving as faculty advisor to both the Oberlin College Republicans & Libertarians and to Oberlin Animal Rights.