LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Hot eats, cool treats

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Whether baked, grilled, fried, or on a stick, Lorain County fair food is unlike anything else and only comes around once a year. Around lunch, we followed our noses toward the rows and rows of vendors to see what delicious treats fairgoers were biting into.

Cassidy Smith of North Ridgeville enjoys a basket of pickles hot from the fryer.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9687.jpg Cassidy Smith of North Ridgeville enjoys a basket of pickles hot from the fryer.

Dan Schoewe of Sandusky takes an ooey gooey bite of a cheese sizzle, what he calls, “basically fried cheese on a stick.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9688.jpg Dan Schoewe of Sandusky takes an ooey gooey bite of a cheese sizzle, what he calls, “basically fried cheese on a stick.”

Kylie Mirenda of North Ridgeville has a helping of both onion rings and chicken fingers.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9615.jpg Kylie Mirenda of North Ridgeville has a helping of both onion rings and chicken fingers.

Lana Brantlee and Gates Hasell of Wellington share a cup of fries.

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9616.jpg Lana Brantlee and Gates Hasell of Wellington share a cup of fries.

Kaila Gallagher of Elyria catches the attention of passersby with her cup of “Dragon’s Breath,” made with oversized cereal puffs and liquid nitrogen. Pop one in your mouth and you breath smoke!

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9721.jpg Kaila Gallagher of Elyria catches the attention of passersby with her cup of “Dragon’s Breath,” made with oversized cereal puffs and liquid nitrogen. Pop one in your mouth and you breath smoke!

Zachary Janus of Elyria smiles after taking a swig of foamy root beer.