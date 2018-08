Courtesy photo

Ptl. Ryan Sumner, a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, is heading up a new program to properly dispose of American flags that are worn, faded, torn, or soiled. Such flags can be turned in to the Oberlin police station lobby and will be taken to the American Legion in Wellington to be retired in a ceremony. For instructions on how to properly retire an American flag yourself, contact Sumner at 440-774-1061 or rsumner@oberlinpd.com.