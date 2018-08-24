LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Learning to say goodbye to livestock

Saying goodbye to an animal friend isn’t easy for many area 4-H members, even after growing accustomed to the inevitabilities of farm life.

Sixteen-year-old Kayler Frey of Avon serves as the Junior Fair’s beef chair and spoke with us as she prepared to auction off of her cows at the Lorain County Fair.

“I typically get a couple thousand dollars for my cows,” she said. “I’ve had buyers pay up to $4 a pound. If you build a good relationship with your buyers they’ll take care of you as you take care of them.”

Frey began auctioning cows at the fair 10 years ago and has since sold six. She is a member of the Nothin’ But Country 4-H Club based out of Birmingham and as of Aug. 24 had secured first place finishes at the fair in market beef, showmanship, and beef breeding showmanship competitions.

Her one-year-old cows Triton and Nova were registered for sale in Saturday’s Junior Fair livestock auction.

“I never get used to it,” Frey said. “I show cows over the winter so I get really attached. It’s always awful saying goodbye on Saturday. But I agreed to it on day one. When you sign up for a project like this, you know they have to go to slaughter. I’m not against animals going to slaughter but it’s just tough because Triton has been my best friend all over the winter.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Kayler Frey of Avon hugs her cow, Triton, before he is sold in a livestock auction at the Lorain County Fair. Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest