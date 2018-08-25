PHOTOS: Fair run keeps on rolling!

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest

On-and-off rain did not deter Lorain County Fair attendees from keeping the fun rolling into the middle of a busy week. We spotted kids enjoying cool treats, getting their animals ready for competition, and catching a nice view from atop rides.

Brigid, Teagan, and Conor Grady, siblings from North Ridgeville, take a quick breather on a bench.

The Horse Pull competition sees an attempt at 5,000 pounds.

Madison House of Wellington prepares to show her miniature horse, Cookie.

Julianna and Gabriel Cruz of Elyria show off their face paint as friend Lukas Smith watches.

Chelsea Manning of Wellington rides her horse, Dreamer.

A gumball machine hay bale designed by the Forward Bound 4-H group.

Brittany Nemeth of Wellington leads her cow into the showmanship competition.

Callee Aviles, Jennifer Buckley, and Kyra Garnek smile for the camera during the Junior Fair auction.

Sisters Grace and Rose Polta of New London enjoy one of their favorite rides.

Garrett Schiess of Lorain gets a nice view of the fair.

Owners get their horses ready for the showmanship competition.

Landon Kuhns of Elyria goes to town on an icy treat.