Posted on by

LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: What’s the coolest thing about your animal?

,

<p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Jonathan Schramm of New London </strong> <p style="text-align: center;"><strong>with his donkey Nicci</strong> <p style="text-align: center;"><em>“She wiggles her ears.”</em>

Jonathan Schramm of New London

with his donkey Nicci

“She wiggles her ears.”


Trent Reveglia of LaGrange

with his turkey Lightning

“Whenever he runs, he spreads his wings like he can fly.”


Sarah Schmitz of South Amherst

with her mini horse Peanut

“He’s a sweetie.”


Lexie Moffit of New London

with her cow Ollie

“He licks everyone and loves to cuddle.”


Macy Paller of Amherst

with her quarter horse Rolling Thunder

“If I have treats in my pocket, he’ll knock me down to the ground and lick my belly.”


Bella Williams of Wakeman

with her pig Brownie

“He likes marshmallows, cake batter, and donuts.”


Connor Kane of Sullivan

with his pig Willis

“His tongue always hangs out the side of his mouth.”


Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Whether it’s cool tricks, silly antics, or strange diet choices, the animals at the Lorain County Fair all have something unique about them. We hopped from barn to barn to find owners with their farm-raised friends to see what makes each animal so special.

Jonathan Schramm of New London

with his donkey Nicci

“She wiggles her ears.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9952.jpg

Jonathan Schramm of New London

with his donkey Nicci

“She wiggles her ears.”

Trent Reveglia of LaGrange

with his turkey Lightning

“Whenever he runs, he spreads his wings like he can fly.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9953.jpg

Trent Reveglia of LaGrange

with his turkey Lightning

“Whenever he runs, he spreads his wings like he can fly.”

Sarah Schmitz of South Amherst

with her mini horse Peanut

“He’s a sweetie.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9943.jpg

Sarah Schmitz of South Amherst

with her mini horse Peanut

“He’s a sweetie.”

Lexie Moffit of New London

with her cow Ollie

“He licks everyone and loves to cuddle.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9946.jpg

Lexie Moffit of New London

with her cow Ollie

“He licks everyone and loves to cuddle.”

Macy Paller of Amherst

with her quarter horse Rolling Thunder

“If I have treats in my pocket, he’ll knock me down to the ground and lick my belly.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9947.jpg

Macy Paller of Amherst

with her quarter horse Rolling Thunder

“If I have treats in my pocket, he’ll knock me down to the ground and lick my belly.”

Bella Williams of Wakeman

with her pig Brownie

“He likes marshmallows, cake batter, and donuts.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9948.jpg

Bella Williams of Wakeman

with her pig Brownie

“He likes marshmallows, cake batter, and donuts.”

Connor Kane of Sullivan

with his pig Willis

“His tongue always hangs out the side of his mouth.”

https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_IMG_9951.jpg

Connor Kane of Sullivan

with his pig Willis

“His tongue always hangs out the side of his mouth.”