LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: What’s the coolest thing about your animal?

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest
Whether it’s cool tricks, silly antics, or strange diet choices, the animals at the Lorain County Fair all have something unique about them. We hopped from barn to barn to find owners with their farm-raised friends to see what makes each animal so special.
Jonathan Schramm of New London
with his donkey Nicci
“She wiggles her ears.”
Trent Reveglia of LaGrange
with his turkey Lightning
“Whenever he runs, he spreads his wings like he can fly.”
Sarah Schmitz of South Amherst
with her mini horse Peanut
“He’s a sweetie.”
Lexie Moffit of New London
with her cow Ollie
“He licks everyone and loves to cuddle.”
Macy Paller of Amherst
with her quarter horse Rolling Thunder
“If I have treats in my pocket, he’ll knock me down to the ground and lick my belly.”
Bella Williams of Wakeman
with her pig Brownie
“He likes marshmallows, cake batter, and donuts.”
Connor Kane of Sullivan
with his pig Willis
“His tongue always hangs out the side of his mouth.”