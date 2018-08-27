POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 21 at 7:40 p.m.: A burglary was reported on West Hamilton Street. Jewelry was taken and someone had gone through closets and cabinets. Two large dogs were locked in a garage.

• Aug. 21 at 8:48 p.m.: Alexander Sailer, 23, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Aug. 23 at 12:44 p.m.: A 13-year-old boy allegedly pushed his aunt around and then left home.

• Aug. 24 at 12:51 a.m.: Bradley Lester, 31, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the North Olmsted police department for failure to appear in court. The original charge was traffic-related.

• Aug. 24 at 3:35 a.m.: Tyler Thompson, 19, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through Oberlin Municipal Court for failure to appear for pretrial. The original charged with complicity to theft.

• Aug. 24 at 4:13 a.m.: Officers were flagged down by a woman whose grandson needed to go to the Nord Center.

• Aug. 24 at 4:07 p.m.: Raymond Butler, 60, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. The original charge was burglary.

• Aug. 24 at 6:22 p.m.: A 14-year-old boy was reported missing. He returned home about two hours later.

• Aug. 26 at 12:11 p.m.: Samuel Jackson, 28, of Oberlin, was charged with disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly took his girlfriend’s phone to prevent her from calling the police during a dispute on North Main Street.

• Aug. 26 at 4:33 p.m.: A car was entered overnight and a laptop computer valued at an estimated $2,500 was taken. The device had been found near Plum Creek earlier in the day and turned over to police.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.