Contest takes aim at distracted driving

The challenge: Create a billboard design that educates drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, high school students across Lorain County can enter a Lorain County Safe Communities Coalition contest for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

A panel of judges will choose a winning and first runner-up billboard design based on creativity, originality, and how well the design communicates the importance of driving without distractions.

The first place winning student will receive a $500 prize and the winning design will be featured on Lorain County billboards during National Teen Driver Safety Week from Oct. 21-27.

The teacher who referred the winning student will receive $500 for classroom improvements. The winning student’s high school will be awarded the opportunity to have a distracted driving awareness event during the 2018-2019 school year, provided by the Lorain County Safe Communities Coalition and State Farm.

The runner-up student will receive a $250 prize.

To participate in the contest, visit www.loraincountyhealth.com for an entry and permission form, contest rules, and submission information.

The contest is sponsored by State Farm and agent Peggy Karolak of Wellington.

“State Farm’s distracted driving program is a great way to create awareness among the youth in our community through artistic expression highlighting the reality of what can happen in an instant when drivers are distracted behind the wheel,” said Karolak.