Academic year begins at Lorain County JVS

More than 900 students streamed through the front doors of the Lorain County JVS on Monday, Aug. 27 to kick off the new school year.

Among them was Maddison Morrow, an Amherst sophomore. “I’m really excited to meet new people and I’m looking to make this school year really great so that I can get into the allied health program next year,” she said.

Some students, like Midview senior Michael Marsh, already have a jump-start on their careers. He is studying computerized design and drafting and over the summer worked at Technifab in Avon through an internship.

“It was a great experience and now I am excited to get this year going and be closer to starting college to major in mechanical engineering,” he said.

The vocational school, located in Pittsfield Township, serves students in grades nine to 12 from all over the county. It offers career training in the trades, marketing, culinary arts, health care, manufacturing, public safety, and more.

Freshmen and sophomores work in structured lab settings to develop the skills and knowledge necessary for acceptance into the career-technical programs as juniors and seniors.

JVS superintendent Glenn Faircloth and principal Jill Petitti visited classrooms on the first day to welcome students.

“What makes Lorain County JVS so special is that not only do we educate high school and adult learners, but we have the ability to change lives,” said Faircloth. “We offer all of our students programs and industry credentials that will allow them to gain a job, and not just a job, but a career.”

Lorain County JVS students head to their first period classes for the new school year. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_First-Day-Crowd.jpg Lorain County JVS students head to their first period classes for the new school year. Courtesy photos Junior Samantha Nelson headed straight to the JVS bakery and pastry arts lab on her first day. https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/08/web1_Bakery.jpg Junior Samantha Nelson headed straight to the JVS bakery and pastry arts lab on her first day. Courtesy photos