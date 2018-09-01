Welcoming frosh faces to Oberlin

A week’s worth of seminars, picnics, icebreaker games, and tours welcomed Oberlin College freshmen to a world of newfound independence and flexibility.

We picked a first-year student at random to meet one of the new faces and get to know a little bit about what it’s like to come to town and campus.

With a backpack slung around his shoulders, we spotted Knox Perry walking down West College Street after a meeting with his academic adviser.

A native of Nashville, Tenn., he was recruited by the Yeomen men’s track and field team and signed with Oberlin. After doing some research on the school, Perry was intrigued by the atmosphere and the culture for social justice, he said.

A dinner with his teammates followed by a trip to The ‘Sco, a student-run night club, was enough to settle him in. Perry said he’s been on trips away from his parents but college will be his first time actually living on his own.

He’s most excited to meet new people and noted that his high school graduating class numbered just 125.

“There are a lot of different people with a lot of different interests and I think that’s awesome. I love that about college,” he said. “It’s not like high school where you have to be friends with everyone who is put right in front of you. You can really be intentional about your relationships.”

Perry’s an undeclared major but his interests lean toward history and sociology — and definitely not math, he joked.

Best of luck to Perry and all newcomers!

