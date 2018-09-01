Prisoner art examines freedom

Courtesy photo

Artwork created by prisoners at the Grafton Correctional Institution is on display through Oct. 1 at the Kendal Community Gallery, Kendal at Oberlin. The Art Plus Freedom Project features pieces that vary greatly in subject matter, technique, and artistic ability — but each shows the possibility of the individual. The exhibit “is designed to showcase the artistic talents and creative expression of the men incarcerated at the Grafton Correctional Institution. This creative output is shared with the community and serves as a therapeutic release for artist and patrons alike,” said Eric Gardenhire, director of the creative arts program at the prison.