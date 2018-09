The Oberlin College Observatory will be open to the public on the following Fridays during the Fall 2018 semester:

• Sept. 7 from 9-11 p.m.

• Sept. 21 from 8-10 p.m.

• Oct. 5 from 8-10 p.m.

• Oct. 19 from 8-10 p.m.

• Nov. 2 from 7-9 p.m.

• Nov. 9 from 7-9 p.m.

• Nov. 30 from 7-9 p.m.

• Dec. 14 from 7-9 p.m.

The observatory is located on the fourth floor of Peters Hall, 50 North Professor St.

On cloudy nights, the planetarium will be open instead.