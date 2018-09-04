POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 27 at 10:56 a.m.: A laptop computer was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on South Professor Street.

• Aug. 28 at 4:45 p.m.: Several electronic items were reported stolen from a storage area on the second floor of Langston Hall, Oberlin College.

• Aug. 29 at 8:10 p.m.: A purse left in a room at the Bibbins building at the Oberlin Conservatory was reported stolen or missing.

• Aug. 29 at 9:40 p.m.: Melissa McMahon, 37, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, BAC over .17, and failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

• Aug. 30 at 5:14 a.m.: A bong was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Sept. 1 at 1:09 a.m.: Wal-Mart staff reported a shoplifting incident.

• Sept. 1 at 7:58 p.m.: Alan Utz, 34, of Milan, was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court.

• Sept. 2 at 9:19 a.m.: A vehicle was found in a prohibited parking zone with its right side off the roadway. The rear window had been damaged and had two large holes in the glass. A beer bottle found about 15 feet away was likely used to make the holes, police decided.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.