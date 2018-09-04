Charges stem from Sunday chase

An Elyria man faces a felony count after allegedly playing a high-stakes hide-and-seek game early Sunday with Oberlin police.

Roy Hall, 35, of Elyria, was charged with failure to comply with a police order. He is accused of fleeing from police and wrecking his car.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, refusing a BAC test, having an open container in a motor vehicle, failure to stop after a crash, and willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property.

A report said police spotted a Lincoln MKS with just one headlight around 1:57 a.m. on East College Street. When officers activated their lights, the vehicle sped away on South Pleasant Street, then turned onto Eric Nord Way, going the wrong way on the one-way alley, the report said.

When it wrapped back around to East College, the car sped up and disappeared.

Thinking the suspect had pulled into a driveway to avoid detection, officers used spotlights to try to find it.

Around the same time, a resident called 911 after hearing what sounded like a vehicle crashing and seeing a man walk down East College Street. The report said another tip led police to North Park Street, where they found Hall.

A Nissan with heavy damage to the passenger side was found in a nearby driveway along with a Lincoln MKS with front end and driver side damage.