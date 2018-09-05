Council continues to pressure FERC

Even though construction of the NEXUS pipeline is nearly complete in Oberlin, the battle to stop developers is long from over.

City council voted Monday to authorize attorney Carolyn Elefant to file an appeal against an approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorizing the pipeline. She has been representing the city’s case against the gas line since 2015.

In August 2017, FERC issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to construct and operate the pipeline project.

This approval authorized NEXUS to proceed with final preparations to begin construction activities and to place the project in service in 2018.

With council’s approval, Elefant will file by Sept. 17.

She filed a lawsuit last fall in U.S. District Court contesting that the use of eminent domain violates Fifth Amendment protections.

She also filed a motion for rehearing, saying FERC didn’t address the city’s safety concerns.

John Elder, vice president of Citizens for Safe and Sustainable Energy, applauded council for continuing to resist NEXUS and pressuring FERC.

