Put brush at the curb from Sept. 17 to Oct. 14.

The city of Oberlin will collect brush from Monday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 14.

Brush must be cut to lengths no longer than six feet and be neatly stacked in the same direction at the curb. Limbs larger than six inches in diameter can not be placed for city collection. Brush must be free of wire, metal, stone, nails, rope, or other foreign materials.

Japanese knotweed (which looks like bamboo), stumps, brush with root balls, unstacked brush, grape vines, rose bushes, and non-woody yard waste will not be collected.

Brush resulting from tree removal or major trimming projects is the responsibility of the property owner. The city reserves the right not to collect excessive amounts of brush.

Recovery of these organic materials helps to keep excess nutrients out of our watershed, reduces the potential for algae growth, and ensures higher quality aquatic habitat.

During brush collection, wood chips may be delivered free of charge to Oberlin residents. Call 440-775-7218 for more information.