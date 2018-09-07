Oberlin senior center needs nonperishable food donations this weekend

A canned and nonperishable food drive aims to stock the shelves of the new pantry at the Neighborhood Alliance Senior Enrichment Services of Oberlin.

The pantry is specifically for older community members who struggle to put food on the table but who are also mobile.

Your donations will be welcomed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Neighborhood Alliance office, 90 East College St.

They can include nonperishable foods and hygiene products.

Donations are needed by Sept. 10. Volunteers are scheduled to sort and organize everything on Sept. 11.

For more information, call 440-775-1504 ext. 6229.