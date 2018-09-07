Oberlin man stabbed to death

A 38-year-old Oberlin resident was apparently stabbed to death Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Windsor Elementary School in Elyria.

Responding to a tip that a person was passed out in the parking lot, police arrived around 2:21 a.m. at 264 Windsor Dr. and found Barry Spreng Jr.

He had been stabbed several times, according to a statement from Elyria police.

Spreng was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

Arrest warrants were issued for Phillip Hohn-Tucker, 21, of Elyria, and Joshua Hohn, 19, of Prescott, Ariz.

Hohn-Tucker is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and Hohn is charged with murder.

Gloria Watton, 18, of Prescott, Ariz., is also considered a person of interest in the case.

She apparently fled with Hohn-Tucker and Hohn in a stolen gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Ohio plates GEH 4810, according to Elyria police.

All three suspects were considered armed and dangerous — two were were captured more than 1,000 miles away.

They were taken into custody after a high-speed chase Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, which started when sheriff’s deputies tried to make a traffic stop. It ended when the stolen car crashed into a utility pole and fence.

One suspect was taken into custody and the other was flown to a hospital in critical condition, though which is unclear.

Watton has not been apprehended.

Watton https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_Gloria.jpg Watton Hohn https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_Joshua.jpg Hohn Hohn-Tucker https://www.theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2018/09/web1_Phillip.jpg Hohn-Tucker