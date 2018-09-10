Posted on by

When is homecoming?

, ,

• Amherst — Oct. 5 vs. Avon Lake

• Avon — Sept. 28 vs. Westlake

• Avon Lake — Sept. 28 vs. North Ridgeville

• Black River — Sept. 28 vs. Keystone

• Brookside — Sept. 21 vs. Clearview

• Clearview — Oct. 5 vs. Columbia

• Columbia — Sept. 28 vs. Lutheran West

• Elyria — Oct. 5 vs. Brunswick

• Elyria Catholic — Sept. 21 vs. Valley Forge

• Firelands — Sept. 21 vs. Fairview

• Keystone — Oct. 5 vs. Brookside

• Lorain — Oct. 5 vs. Warrensville Heights

• Midview — Sept. 28 vs. Berea-Midpark

• New London — Sept. 28 vs. Monroeville

• North Ridgeville — Oct. 5 vs. North Olmsted

• Oberlin — Sept. 28 vs. Clearview

• Vermilion — Sept. 28 vs. Oak Harbor

• Wellington — Oct. 12 vs. Keystone