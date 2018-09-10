New crosswalk on South Pleasant

A crosswalk will be constructed on South Pleasant Street to connect the city’s municipal complex and the Oberlin Public Library to Park Street Park and beyond.

Mid-block crosswalks improve accessibility and promote pedestrian safety while walking to places that are not well served by the existing traffic network.

A contract was awarded to the 11th Group — formerly known as Don Mould’s Plantation of North Ridgeville — by Oberlin’s public works department.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

An accessible ramp will be built on the east side of the street first. The work is more extensive on the west side at the parking lot entrance where approximately 70 feet of curb and 24 feet of sidewalk will be replaced and regraded.

When all the concrete is poured, asphalt will be prepped and placed, followed by crosswalk striping.

An added benefit will be a more user-friendly parking lot entrance but that’s going to take a little time and patience, said public works director Jeff Baumann.

There will be restricted access to the east entrance to the city hall parking lot, and Baumann encourages pedestrians to use the South Main Street entrance and exit from the parking lot whenever possible.

The project is partially sponsored by Lorain County Public Health.