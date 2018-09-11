POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 4 at 12:45 p.m.: Police investigated a gas drive-off from Murphy Oil.

• Sept. 4 at 2:15 p.m.: A resident was thinking about ending her life. She was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital to be evaluated.

• Sept. 5 at 2:51 p.m.: Officers investigated an ongoing family dispute.

• Sept. 5 at 2:18 p.m.: A wallet was reported stolen at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

• Sept. 6 at 9:09 p.m.: A woman went into full arrest from an overdose on East Lorain Street. She was revived with naloxone and taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital for treatment.

• Sept. 8 at 1:28 a.m.: A person reported missing out of Cleveland was stopped in a vehicle allegedly operating recklessly on Hamilton and South Main streets. The person did not appear to be intoxicated but was confused, a police report said.

• Sept. 11 at 3:06 a.m.: A glass pipe and silver grinder with suspected marijuana were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.