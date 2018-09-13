Oberlin woman sued over horse crash

An Oberlin woman is being sued for $60,000 after her horse allegedly caused a crash.

Jessica Hozalski “negligently” let her horse escape and run onto on US 20, according to the lawsuit filed Sept. 7 in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of Ian Smith of New London.

Smith struck the horse while driving between Quarry and Baumhart roads.

The suit claims that Hozalski had a “statutory duty” to prevent her horse from running on a public highway and so she is responsible for all damages.

Smith alleges he was “seriously and permanently injured in both mind and body” and the crash caused him to have to pay medical bills, to experience pain and suffering, and he “was denied enjoyment of life.”

His 2005 Mazda 3, which the filing says had a Kelly Blue Book value of $3,186, was destroyed in the collision and is now valued at $0. Smith’s suit also says he was without a vehicle until his could be replaced.