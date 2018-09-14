Senior pantry stocks shelves

Courtesy photo

Volunteers worked speedily Sept. 11 to prepare a food pantry for its grand opening at the the Neighborhood Alliance Senior Enrichment Services in Oberlin. Donations from Second Harvest Food Bank were sorted, counted, and stored to prepare for operation in the coming weeks. Charlotte Lewis of HandsOn Northeast Ohio, a nonprofit in Cleveland, said the pantry hopes to target food-insecure seniors in a center they already attend regularly. This way, they will feel comfortable getting food without feeling socially isolated, she said.