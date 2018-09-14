Oberlin man indicted in 2017 crash

An Oberlin man has been indicted in connection to a fatal car crash last year in Amherst Township.

Delucas Lucas, 39, now faces a third-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and a second-degree misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

He was arrested by Lorain County sheriff Phil Stammitti, according to court records.

The charges stem from a rollover on Jan. 14, 2017, on Rt. 2, according to the indictment.

Lucas was driving a 2003 Monte Carlo SS just after midnight when the car crashed, police said. Paramedics found Lucas’ girlfriend, Fanecia Jackson, 36, pinned under the car.

Amherst fire chief Jim Wilhelm previously said she had been thrown through a window and the car landed on top of her. She likely died on impact.

Witnesses told Amherst police officers that the vehicle was traveling west at a fast clip before it went into the ditch on the side of the highway between North Ridge Road and Rt. 58.

LifeCare Ambulance workers pulled Lucas from the wreckage. He was taken to Mercy Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Lucas is being held at the Lorain County Jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and a $50,000 cash bond, according to court records, and cannot be released on bond until police collect his DNA.

He previously served 13 years in the Lorain County Jail for felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, attempted rape, burglary, robbery, and attempted murder.

