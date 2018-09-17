POLICE REPORTS

• Sept. 11 at 12:45 p.m.: Marvin Edwards, 51, of Oberlin, was served a warrant through the Oberlin Municipal Court for contempt of court.

• Sept. 13 at 4:53 p.m.: A 17-year-old said an Oberlin High School classmate stole his cell phone, leading to a fight in the middle of South Professor Street.

• Sept. 14 at 2:10 a.m.: Caleb Smith, 21, of Shaker Heights, was charged with possession of marijuana.

• Sept. 14 at 2:22 p.m.: Kourtney Young, 41, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department. The charges were theft, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and open container.

• Sept. 14 at 6:03 p.m.: Logan Phillips, 40, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana.

• Sept. 16 at 1:17 p.m.: A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen from a vehicle.

• Sept. 17 at 7:20 a.m.: A South Pleasant Street man reported an attempted bicycle theft. While investigating, police arrested Ethan Thomas, 21, of Oberlin, who was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.