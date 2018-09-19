City club disbands after 60 years

The Oberlin City Club has disbanded after meeting for 60 years.

The decision was made at the long-standing organization’s Sept. 11 meeting. Past president Ton Mealy said the main reason is declining membership.

Club records will be provided to the Oberlin College archives, audio equipment will be given to the Oberlin Public Library, current bills are to be paid, and all remaining club funds will be donated to the Robert Thomas Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Lorain County.

Club members plan to continue to meet for casual lunches at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at Sterk’s of Oberlin.

“We wish to thank all speakers and those who have contributed to our programming over the years and invite the public to join us for our informal get-togethers in the coming months,” Mealy said.