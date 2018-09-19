College president to be inaugurated

More than a year after Carmen Ambar was hired as president of Oberlin College, she will be formally inaugurated into the office.

A series of events planned around the the theme of boldness, tradition, and vision will be held on campus from Oct. 4 to 6.

The main affair will be the installation of Ambar as the 15th president in a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 at Finney Chapel. Immediately following the inauguration, she will be honored at a reception on the chapel’s steps.

In May 2017, the college’s board of trustees announced that Ambar would take over for former president Marvin Krislov, who resigned. Ambar is the first African-American leader in the institution’s 184-year history.

She previously served as president of Cedar Crest College and vice president and dean of Douglass College at Rutgers University. She was assistant dean of graduate education at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Prior to entering the realm of education, she was an attorney in the New York City law department as an assistant corporation counsel.

