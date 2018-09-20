Meth lab discovered on US 20

Ingredients and equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine were found in a Pittsfield Township man’s home Sept. 11 as he was arrested by the Lorain County Drug Task Force.

An anonymous tip to the task force and Elyria narcotics investigators led officers to an apartment complex at 45445 US 20 and to Sean Black, 46, according to task force field supervisor Jim Widmer.

They discovered lab equipment as well as ingredients such as lithium batteries and pseudoephedrine-based decongestant medication, he said.

Black has been charged with illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine and illegal assembly of chemicals for drug manufacturing, second- and third-degree felonies.

He was arraigned Sept. 12 in Oberlin Municipal Court where bond was set at $500,000.

Black was placed under house arrest Sept. 18 after an amended bond of $25,000 was posted.

He must report to the Lorain County sheriff’s civil office in Elyria within 65 days if he has not been served an indictment before that time, according to court records.

Widmer said investigators have not found evidence of trafficking and it appears that Black was acting alone. He did not confirm whether finished methamphetamine product was discovered.

“The clandestine lab team went out to the site and precursory items were discovered that are used for the manufacturing of meth,” Widmer said. “We made contact with Mr. Black and he was placed under arrest after the investigation. I can’t say the amount of methamphetamine that was seized because that has to come back from the lab. The form it was discovered in is very volatile.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

