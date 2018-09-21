Hit-skip seriously injures bicycle rider

A cyclist was left with a head laceration and broken pelvis following a hit-skip Sept. 18 at the intersection of Quarry and Hughes Roads in Pittsfield Township.

At 9:17 a.m., Wellington firefighters and the Central Lorain County Ambulance District responded to the scene and found the victim, Allyson Koch, lying on the ground.

Help came quickly because a Lorain County sheriff’s deputy happened to be in the area at the time of the incident, Wellington assistant fire chief Bill Brown said.

According to investigators, Koch was riding her bicycle north on Quarry Road when cars approached her from the north and south. A gray Toyota Highlander struck her, losing its right rear-view mirror in the collision. Then the driver fled the scene.

Brown said Koch’s laceration was treated before serious blood loss occurred and she was able to walk as she boarded an ambulance.

“I think the state patrol came up with the car type based on the pieces and parts still at the scene,” he said. “I haven’t heard anything as far as identifying the car or driver. She was right there as the two cars passed each other. Whether she was out in the road too far, I do not know.”

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A report has not yet been made available.

