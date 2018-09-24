NOYO celebrates 50th anniversary

Trips to hear the Cleveland and Philadelphia orchestras, special alumni events, and the launch of a $50,000 endowment campaign are all part of the Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra’s 50 anniversary celebration.

“Being a part of NOYO’s 50th anniversary is an honor,” said executive and artistic director Andrew Machamer. “NOYO has done so much good in the community. I can’t go a few days without meeting people who want to share, ‘I was in NOYO when I was younger,’ or ‘my children played in NOYO.’”

“The impact that NOYO has had on its thousands of alumni and our community over the past 50 years is immeasurable,” said Rosalind Soltow, president of NOYO’s board of trustees. “I hope that our community members join us in making a gift — big or small — to celebrate NOYO’s achievements and guarantee that we can continue to provide exceptional music education for children in our area for generations to come.”

The anniversary season will begin Oct. 18 when the students will visit Severance Hall to enjoy a Cleveland Orchestra concert.

The ensembles will perform a fall concert at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Lorain Palace Theater. All 180 members will perform together on stage for the concert’s finale of Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.”

Other events being planned include an alumni social in January, a birthday celebration following the spring concert in March, and a June trip to participate in a clinic with a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Since its inception in 1969 as the Lorain County Honors Orchestra, the organization has grown to include five ensembles, two summer camps, a chamber music program.

In the past four years, ensemble enrollment has increased from 70 players in the 2014-2015 season to 180 young musicians this season.