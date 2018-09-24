Backpacks provide free food to kids

Backpacks filled with food are made available every Thursday for preschoolers and every Friday for other students at Eastwood and Prospect elementary schools.

The Interact Club, the community service club of Oberlin High School, runs the free BackPack Program.

Letters will be sent home soon in your child’s Monday folder. If you are interested in your child participating in the program, return the invitation letter to the school office or to your child’s teacher.

Suggestions are welcomed throughout the year. You can also contact the school office at any time during the year if your child needs this service.

A number of grants make the backpack program possible. The Interact Club thanks the Oberlin Endowment Board, the Oberlin Rotary Club, the Bill Long Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Oberlin Community Services, Sodexo Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, and many private donors.

In our region, one in five children struggle with food insecurity and programs such as this are indispensable in ensuring children have enough to eat.

Woodforest National Bank donated 13,500 meals to Second Harvest in September. The funds were designated for the Oberlin City Schools BackPack Program through Oberlin Community Services in recognition of the program's continued success and proven community impact.