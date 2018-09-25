Libraries fight book-banning attempts

10 MOST CHALLENGED BOOKS

• “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, because it discusses suicide.

• “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie, for acknowledging issues such as poverty, alcoholism, and sexuality.

• “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier, because it includes LGBT characters and was considered “confusing.”

• “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, because it includes sexual violence and was thought to “lead to terrorism” and “promote Islam.”

• “George” by Alex Gino, because it includes a transgender child.

• “Sex is a Funny Word” by Cory Silverberg, because it addresses sex education and is believed to lead children to “want to have sex or ask questions about sex.”

• “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, because of violence and its use of racial slurs.

• “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, because it was considered “pervasively vulgar” and because of drug use, profanity, and offensive language.

• “And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, because it features a same-sex relationship.

• “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, because it addresses gender identity.

Source: American Library Association. The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 416 challenges to library, school, and university materials in 2017.